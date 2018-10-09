Japan's Sept. economy watcher index inches down due to disasters

Daimaru department store

Business confidence among workers with jobs sensitive to economic trends worsened slightly in September due to the negative impact of disasters such as a powerful typhoon and earthquake, government data showed Tuesday.

The diffusion index of sentiment among "economy watchers" such as taxi drivers and restaurant staff stood at 48.6, down 0.1 point from August, according to a survey by the Cabinet Office.

The office maintained its assessment, saying sentiment "continues to be in a moderate recovery."

A reading below 50 indicates that more respondents reported worsening conditions than improving conditions over the previous three months.

Many respondents commented on the adverse effects of a powerful typhoon that devastated western Japan and a strong quake that jolted Hokkaido in early September, with department store and travel agency officials citing a decrease in Japanese and foreign customers.

Despite the unstable weather, some supermarkets were encouraged by a temporary rise in fresh food prices and customers' bulk purchases to prepare for disasters, according to a Cabinet Office official.

The index gauging the economic outlook in the coming months fell to 51.3, down 0.1 point from the previous month.

In addition to the impact of the typhoon and quake, many voiced their concerns about a trade dispute between the United States and China and rising oil prices.

The office polled 2,050 workers from Sept. 25 to 30, of whom 1,850, or 90.2 percent, responded.