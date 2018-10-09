Eight must-see premieres from the 2018 Paris Motor Show

The Paris Motor Show, open until Sunday, October 14, 2018, brought several world premieres, with a line-up of new cars due out after the show or in 2019. Here's a pick of this year's must-sees.

Audi SQ2

The performance version of the Audi Q2 gets a 300-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo engine and an S tronic dual-clutch automatic gearbox promising a top speed of 250km/h and 0-100km/h acceleration in 4.8 seconds. This sporty SUV is due in dealerships early in 2019.

BMW 3 Series

Sportier than ever, this new generation of German sedans get gasoline and diesel engines ranging from 150 to 265 horsepower. The new BMW 3 Series also gets reworked styling, LED lights at the front and rear, and increased Control Display screen size. It is due out from March 2019. A plug-in hybrid version is also expected at a later date.

Citroën C5 AircrossUnveiled in a world premiere in Paris, the new Citroën C5 Aircross stands out with its modular design (the three individual rear seats slide, fold and recline independently), its front seats with massage functions, and its suspension system with progressive hydraulic cushions as standard for a smooth ride. The SUV is already available to order in certain European markets.

Ferrari Monza SP1

Ferrari brought the surprising Monza SP1 to Paris, inspired by the brand's iconic "barchetta" racers of the 1950s. It has an 810-horsepower V12 engine -- a new record for a production-model Ferrari -- promising a top speed of 300km/h and 0-100km/h acceleration in 2.9 seconds. The Monza SP1 is a single-seater but the SP2, also on show in Paris, has room for a passenger.

Mercedes-Benz EQC

The German manufacturer presented its first all-electric SUV in Paris. It has two electric motors with a combined power of 300kW -- equivalent to around 408 horsepower -- for a top speed of 180km/h and 0-100 km/h acceleration in 5.1 seconds. The battery promises a range of around 450km, and the vehicle can be charged via any domestic power socket or via public charging stations. The Mercedes-Benz EQC is expected to land in summer 2019.

Peugeot 508 SW

This new wagon, barely longer than the sedan, has been refreshed and restyled. Peugeot has loaded the new 508 SW with a multitude of driver aids, the latest-gen version of i-Cockpit, a high-end hi-fi system and a Mirror Screen function for accessing smartphone content (compatible with Android and iOS). This new model is expected to land in Q1 2019. A gasoline hybrid plug-in version with 50km range in all-electric mode should follow later in the year.

Toyota Corolla

One of the key new cars featured at the Paris Motor Show is Toyota's Corolla, returning to Europe in classic and wagon models (Touring Sports) in two 122- and 180-horsepower hybrid versions. The new Toyota Corolla range will succeed the Auris in dealerships during 2019.

VinFast Lux SA2.0

The new Vietnamese car manufacturer, VinFast, made an impression with its Paris debut, where the former soccer star David Beckham was invited to unveil the Lux A2.0 sedan and the Lux SA2.0 SUV in a world premiere. The latter is based on the same platform as the BMW X5 and boasts desgin by Pininfarina. There's no European release date yet for this model, however, which will debut in Vietnam and Asia.

The Mondial Paris Motor Show runs October 4-14, 2018, at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. Website: mondial-paris.com