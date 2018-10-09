Inbound visits to the UK projected to pass 40 million mark and set new record

Britain is poised to receive 40 million visitors by the end of the year, a target that was originally set for 2020.

The newest projected figures for inbound tourism visits to the UK means that the national tourism agency will have beaten their goal by two years.

Last year, the UK saw 39.2 million inbound tourists, marking a growth of 4 percent from 2016 and a 9 percent growth in overseas visitor spending, at £24.5 billion (USD $32 billion).

This year, that figure is expected to cross the 40 million threshold, with a record-setting 40.9 million tourists expected to visit the UK. Spending is also forecast to reach £26.3 billion ($34.3 billion).

While the latest figures bode well for the British tourism industry for now, British Tourist Authority Chairman Steve Ridgway was quick to point out the elephant sitting in the next room.

"We face a number of significant challenges, the most important the UK's departure from the European Union," Ridgway said in a statement.

"Whilst we address the initial fluctuations in currency and EU worker concerns, we soon will need to deal with the longer-term realities. We want to ensure that the future relationship keeps our borders as frictionless as possible for visitors, our aviation as connected as ever, and our economic stability on track -- because tourism depends on this."

Statistics also showed that domestic tourism across England spiked in 2017, with staycation spending among British holidaymakers rising six percent last year.

Overall, domestic tourism accounted for almost 80 percent of all tourism activity in the UK. That translated to £70 billion ($91 billion) in spending.