Dollar briefly slips to upper 112 yen on concern over global economy

The U.S. dollar slipped to the upper 112 yen at one point Tuesday in Tokyo as traders grew concerned about the Chinese economy's spillover effect on the global economy and Italy's fiscal health.

At 5 p.m., the dollar fetched 113.30-32 yen compared with 113.05-15 yen in London at 4 p.m. Monday. U.S. and Japanese currency markets were closed Monday due to national holidays. The dollar moved between 112.93 yen and 113.39 yen during the day, changing hands most frequently at 113.00 yen.

The euro was quoted at $1.1474-1475 and 130.00-04 yen against $1.1470-1480 and 129.75-80 yen in London late Monday afternoon.

Tracking a downbeat tone from overseas markets, amid weak Chinese stocks, the dollar remained sluggish in the morning in Tokyo.

"Lackluster Chinese shares fueled concerns that the country's economy is being dampened by its ongoing trade war with the United States, in turn likely affecting the world economy," said Yuzo Sakai, manager of foreign exchange business promotion at Tokyo Forex & Ueda Harlow.

A slide in the Chinese yuan, which spurred concern about a domino effect in emerging market currencies, and worries over Italy's budget plans after the European Commission disapproved late last week also continued to weigh on the U.S. currency, dealers said.

The dollar, however, pared losses in the afternoon in tandem with a rise in long-term U.S. Treasury yields during off-hours trading, fueling expectations of a wider interest-rate gap between the United States and Japan.

"A higher opening (Tuesday) of European stocks following their drop the previous day also supported the dollar," said Takuya Kanda, a senior researcher at the Gaitame.com Research Institute.