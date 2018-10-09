China bans imports of pork from Japan following hog cholera outbreak

Hog chorela

China's authorities have decided to ban imports of pork and brawn from Japan in the wake of an outbreak of the swine fever virus, also known as hog cholera, according to customs authorities.

To protect the domestic livestock from the spread of the virus, pork and brawn products exported from Japan after Sept. 28 will be scrapped and those shipped before then will only be allowed to clear customs if they pass testing, the General Administration of Customs said in a statement issued Monday.

Since August, an outbreak of the deadly African swine fever -- which infects pigs and wild boar -- has been detected in China and the government has been taking measures to curb its spread.

Early last month, hog cholera infection was confirmed in domestic pigs in Japan for the first time in 26 years, in the central city of Gifu. The virus has also been detected in wild boar in Gifu Prefecture.

Hog cholera is not contagious to humans and birds but is highly fatal for swine.