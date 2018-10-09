Japan's key bond yield ends at highest level since Jan. 2016

The yield on the bellwether 10-year Japanese government bond ended Tuesday at its highest level since the Bank of Japan introduced its negative interest-rate policy in January 2016, tracking losses in the U.S. Treasury market late last week.

The yield on the No. 352, 0.1 percent issue, the main barometer of long-term interest rates, ended interdealer trading at 0.155 percent, up 0.010 percentage point from Friday's close. The yield reached the same level last Thursday.

Japanese and U.S. bond markets were closed Monday due to national holidays.

The price of the December futures contract for 10-year bonds declined 0.08 point to 150.01 on the Osaka Exchange.