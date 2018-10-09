Business lobby to scrap long-held recruitment guidelines in 2021

Japan Business Federation

Japan's largest business lobby said Tuesday it has decided to scrap its long-held guidelines for corporate hiring of university students to give flexibility in recruiting amid increasing competition for young talented workers.

The Japan Business Federation, known as Keidanren, will abolish the guidelines for university students joining the workplace in the spring of 2021.

Current third-year students who will enter companies in the spring of 2020 will be the last generation to follow the job-hunting schedule. Many companies start their business year from April in Japan.

The decision comes after Hiroaki Nakanishi, chairman of the business group, said last month he feels "uncomfortable about Keidanren setting hiring schedule dates," and expressed an intention to end the practice.

But many university and government officials are concerned that the scrapping of the guidelines could lead to a drawn-out job hunt that would have an adverse effect on students' studies.

A government-led meeting with academic and business circles will start discussing new hiring rules possibly from next Monday.

The recruitment guidelines, designed to allow university students to concentrate on their studies, originally started in the form of an employment agreement in 1953 between the government, university and the businesses.

But the system was later scrapped due to companies circumventing the rules to hire young workers earlier than agreed.

The business group then set up the current rules by which many of the group's member firms -- mostly major companies -- have typically abided, though nonbinding. Under the rules, Keidanren member companies begin holding job orientation sessions in March for third-year students who will be seeking work upon completion of their studies and start the applicant screening process, including job interviews, in June the same year and make formal job offers from October.

Meanwhile, non-Keidanren members such as foreign and start-up technology companies do not have to follow the rules and can begin job offerings as they want.

Nakanishi, also the chairman of Hitachi Ltd., has said that Japanese companies need to change the practice due to increased worker mobility and competition from foreign firms.