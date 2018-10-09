Abe, Suu Kyi meet to confirm cooperation on Rohingya crisis

Japan-Myanmar talks

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi began talks Tuesday in Tokyo in which they will confirm their countries' cooperation to realize the return of Rohingya Muslims to the Southeast Asian nation from neighboring Bangladesh.

"I highly value Ms. Suu Kyi's efforts to push economic reforms, promote stability and deal with the issue of Rakhine State" where the minority Muslims dwell, Abe said at the outset of their meeting.

In response, Suu Kyi said such efforts need to be sustainable and invited Abe to the Southeast Asian country.

Abe and Suu Kyi are also expected to talk about how Japan's aid worth 800 billion yen ($7 billion) will be used by Myanmar's first democratically elected government in half a century, Japanese officials said.

Suu Kyi, who doubles as foreign minister, became the last leader to meet bilaterally with Abe among those who attended the Mekong-Japan Summit Meeting involving Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam.

More than 720,000 Rohingya people have fled to Bangladesh from the western state of Rakhine since the Myanmar military launched a harsh crackdown in August last year in the wake of attacks on security posts by the ethnic group's militants, according to the United Nations.

Myanmar set up a four-member commission involving former Philippine and Japanese diplomats to probe the alleged atrocities against Rohingya Muslims, who are not recognized as indigenous in the Buddhist-dominated country.