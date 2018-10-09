Minnesotta Twins’ Miguel Sano Won’t Face Charges After Incident With Police

Twins' Miguel Sano arrested after incident with police

Twins third baseman Miguel Sano was placed under arrest Sunday after running over a police officer’s foot outside of a club The officer suffered a broken leg as a result of the incident. Police say he will not face charges.

Sano Avoids Charges After Running Over Officer’s Foot

At 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, Sano and his wife had been speaking to police officer Argenis Emilio Gillandeux in front of the club at San Pedro de Macoris in the Dominican Republic. Sano accidentally ran over Gillandeux’s foot after the exchange, unaware that the officer’s motorcycle had not moved.

The report stated that Sano was driving a white truck without license plates and was not carrying proper identification. The 25-year-old was released from custody after promising a meeting with authorities on Monday. Twins spokesman Dustin Morse said the team is aware of the incident in a statement. “The facts of the incident are not completely available right now,” he said. “The club is in the process of gathering as much information as possible.”

This is Sano’s second run-in with the law; he was accused of sexual assault last December by a female photographer, but no charges were filed and the MLB never disciplined Sano.

All charges have been avoided as of Monday evening.