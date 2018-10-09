Yankees Vs. Red Sox ALDS Game 4 (Oct. 9) Preview: Time Start, Channel, Lineups

CC Sabathia Leads Yankees to 4-1 Win Over Twins

TheBoston Red Sox will visit the New York Yankees on Tuesday for Game 4 of the American League Division Series, and here is what you need to know.

Red Sox to visit Yankees for ALDS Game 4

Boston leads the series 2-1 after trouncing the Yankees 16-1 in New York on Monday night. This easily marked the Bombers’ worst loss in modern playoff history.

Tuesday’s game will start at 8:07 p.m. EST and will air on TBS. CC Sabathia, who finished the regular season 9-7 with a 3.65 ERA, will start for the Yankees. The Red Sox will start 2016 Cy Young winner Rick Porcello, who finished 17-7 with a 4.28 ERA and 190 strikeouts this season.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone faced criticism for the changes and other decisions he made for Game 3. The TBS broadcast on Monday reported that starter Luis Severino was confused or wrongly informed about the contest’s starting time and therefore did not show up to his team’s bullpen to warm up until less than ten minutes prior to the first pitch. Severino — who allowed six runs on Monday — and Boone allegedly denied this report.

The Bombers also did not benefit from putting Lance Lynn as a reliever on the mound on Monday, as the former St. Louis Cardinals and Minnesota Twins right-hander was also charged with several runs.

30 SPORTS FIGURES WHO DIED IN 2018 – TRIBUTE SLIDESHOW

Here is what the potential starting lineups for Tuesday look like for each team:

Red Sox:

1. Mookie Betts, CF

2. Andrew Benintendi, LF

3. J.D. Martinez, RF

4. Xander Bogaerts, SS

5. Steve Pearce, DH

6. Brock Holt, 1B

7. Eduardo Nunez, 3B

8. Ian Kinsler, 2B

9. Sandy Leon, C

Yankees

1. Andrew McCutchen, LF

2. Aaron Judge, RF

3. Aaron Hicks, CF

4. Giancarlo Stanton, DH

5. Luke Voit, 1B

6. Didi Gregorius, SS

7. Miguel Andujar, 3B

8. Gary Sanchez, C

9. Gleyber Torres, 2B