Poland should pull out of UN migration pact: minister

Polish interior minister Joachim Brudzinski, pictured, said he would advise Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to withdraw from the pact

Lyon (AFP) - Poland should withdraw from a UN pact on migration that will be formally adopted in Morocco in December, the country's interior minister said on Tuesday.

Hungary and the United States already pulled out of the Global Compact for Migration (GCM), which aims to boost cooperation to address the world's growing number of migrants.

"I'm going to advise (Polish) Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to withdraw," Interior Minister Joachim Brudzinski said, according to a tweet by the ministry.

"In our opinion the GCM draft agreement doesn't provide a guarantee of security for Poland. It also risks encouraging illegal migration."

Brudzinski is currently in Lyon for a meeting with his EU counterparts.

He said the agreement goes against the Polish government's priorities for the safety of Polish citizens and controlling migrant flows.

Brudzinski is a member of the governing Law and Justice (PiS) party which has staunchly refused to welcome any refugees arriving in Greece and Italy, garnering it criticism from some of its EU partners.

The global pact lays out objectives to open up legal migration and better manage flows of people as the UN estimates the number on the move worldwide has increased to more than 250 million.

UN member states backed the final text of the GCM in July after 18 months of negotiations.

The US backed out of negotiations on the pact last year, while Hungary said it was withdrawing in July.

The document will be formally adopted during a conference in Morocco on December 10-11.