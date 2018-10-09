Projection of horse race ads onto Sydney's Opera House sparks outcry

Ad projected on Sydney Opera House

Thousands of Sydney residents gathered on Tuesday to protest the projection of advertisements for a multimillion-dollar horse race onto the sails of the iconic Sydney Opera House.

Demonstrators boo-ed and chanted "We're not for sale," as they shone flashlights, projectors and phones onto the illuminations for The Everest horse race, which included jockey numbers, colors and an image of the race trophy, in an attempt to disrupt them.

One woman protester in her 60s, identifying herself as Ruth, told Kyodo News that Sydney-siders, as residents are known, had "had enough" of seeing parts of their city sold off to the highest bidder.

"The Opera House is such an iconic site that it's sent a lightning bolt through the population, and we've had enough, and we're telling them so," she said, referring to the state government.

The move to use the World Heritage site to advertise the lucrative event has divided Australians, with New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian overriding Opera House management on Monday to allow the illuminations.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has also defended the decision, citing the economic benefits of what is billed as the world's richest turf race.

"These events generate massive economic opportunities. I don't know why people are getting so precious about it," the prime minister said on Monday.

Morrison, who served as managing director for Tourism Australia before entering politics, described the Opera House as "the biggest billboard Sydney has," and suggested those opposed are overreacting.

"It's not as if their painting it on there, I mean it's some lights flashing up there for a brief moment of time," he said on Sydney local radio 2GB.

However opponents to the decision, including current and former Opera House chief executives, describe the move as crass commercialism.

An online petition started on Friday collected almost 300,000 signatures calling for a stop to the advertising campaign.

The Opera House has a long history of illuminating its sails, most recently as part of the annual Vivid Sydney light festival.

However, what can be projected onto the building is governed by the Opera House's strict illumination policy, which states any proposal that may be considered to compromise the site's artistic value or reputation as a World Heritage site will not be approved.

The policy also explicitly prohibits logos and corporate identities.

Despite these regulations, Opera House management has previously been directed by the state government to use the sails to celebrate sporting achievements. Logos and imagery of Australia's national rugby union and cricket teams have previously been featured.

Whether Tuesday's illumination event places the building's World Heritage status in jeopardy is not yet known, with a UNESCO representative telling The Guardian newspaper it was "looking into" the matter and would not comment until all details are known.

In 2013, accounting firm Deloitte Access Economics estimated the Opera House to be worth A$4.6 billion (US$3.2 billion), and said it contributes A$775 million to the Australian economy each year.