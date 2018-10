On Sunday, Soundgarden was joined by a large crowd of fans to pay tribute to the rock band’s late frontman Chris Cornell by unveiling a life-size statue of him at the Seattle Museum of Pop Culture. Also present were the late singer’s widow Vicky Cornell — who reportedly commissioned the statue — and her children, Toni, Lily and Christopher. Soundgarden members Matt Cameron, […]

Soundgarden Honors Chris Cornell With Statue Unveiled By Family At Seattle Museum Of Pop Culture [VIDEO]

