Six spectacular concept cars at the 2018 Paris Motor Show

Like any auto show worth its salt, the 2018 Paris Motor Show has plenty of concept cars on display, some of which are forerunners to upcoming models, and some of which offer a glimpse into the future of mobility. Here are six concept cars on show at the Paris event.

BMW iX3

BMW is showing off the iX3 on its Paris stand. This concept car is a forerunner to the firm's all-electric X3, coming in 2020. This first fully electric SUV from BMW is all the more eagerly awaited since it is expected to offer a range of over 400km.

Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid

Citroën is giving visitors a look at the future plug-in hybrid version (PHEV) of its C5 Aircross, landing in 2020 and presented in Paris as a concept car. This model combines a 180-horsepower PureTech gasoline engine with an 80kW motor (equivalent to 109 horsepower) and an EAT8 automatic gearbox. In all-electric mode, range is expected to max out at 50km for a top speed of no more than 135km/h.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQ Silver Arrow

If there's one show car that's sure to make an impression in Paris, it's the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQ Silver Arrow, directly inspired by the 1937 W125 Silver Arrow which set several speed records in its day. The German manufacturer has equipped its latest concept car with a 550kW electric motor (equivalent to around 750 horsepower) and has a theoretical range of 400km.

Peugeot e-Legend

One of the stars of the 2018 Paris Motor Show is without a doubt the Peugeot e-Legend, a concept car with retro styling -- in homage to the 504 -- but loaded with cutting-edge technology. This autonomous, electric and connected vehicle integrates its own voice-controlled personal assistant, performing functions such as switching driving modes or managing playlists for in-car listening. Note that a petition has even been launched on the internet to turn this concept into a production model one day.

Renault EZ-Ultimo

Renault unveiled the EZ-Ultimo in a global premiere in Paris. This new concept is an electric and fully autonomous "robot vehicle." Available on-demand, the EZ-Ultimo could be used to provide premium tourism experiences, for example. This self-driving vehicle boasts a refined "mobile lounge" interior, extending the premium experience of a hotel, resort or airline while allowing passengers to sit back and enjoy the scenery.

Smart forease

The unmissable smart forease is an open-top concept directly derived from the firm's smart EQ fortwo cabrio production model. Here, the vehicle is all about essentials, with features including a shortened windshield offering minimal resistance to headwinds. On the inside, two round screens replace the traditional central air vents on the dashboard. This concept car is fully electric, which will soon be the norm for smart (in Europe, at least).

The Mondial Paris Motor Show runs through October 14, 2018, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. Website: mondial-paris.com