Tom Brady: “Today’s NFL Is Glorified College Football”

Each year, more and more rookie quarterbacks start in the NFL as more coaches adapt college schemes. Some players are taking notice of this.

Brady Slams NFL Over playing style, new Rules

During a weekly interview on WEEI, Tom Brady said, “I think now, in some ways, pro football is more glorified college football. Maybe the transition is a more similar game than what it used to be when I first started. I think football now, removing some of the physical elements of the game, it’s more of a space game, you see a lot of college plays more in the pro game than what I remember when I started. That’s kind of how things have went over the last bunch of years.”

Brady made these comments during a conversation regarding potential MVP Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whom New England will face in Week 6.

Mahomes, the 10th overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft, has been a testament to sitting rookie quarterbacks. As more are thrown to the sharks, Mahomes spoke about sitting out his first season. “Just in preparation, the mental side of the game, I definitely benefited,” Mahomes said. “Being able to watch how teams made adjustments, and then how we made adjustments to the defense, how we’d figure out what blitzes they were bringing, how to protect them, it definitely helped me in the game [against the Chargers]. It’s knowing how to operate the huddle, and then being able to go out there and execute the game plan how it’s supposed to be run.”

New England coach Bill Belichick praised Mahomes Monday morning saying, “He’s got a great arm, a fabulous arm, he can throw the ball out of the stadium.”

When asked what has impressed him about Mahomes, Belichick said, “Pretty much everything.”

The 3-2 Patriots begin their preparations for Sunday night’s AFC matchup against Mahomes and the 5-0 Chiefs.