Dollar trades around 113 yen line in early Tokyo deals

The U.S. dollar traded around the 113 yen line early Wednesday in Tokyo, little changed from its overnight levels in New York.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 113.04-05 yen compared with 112.91-113.01 yen in New York and 113.30-32 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1503-1503 and 130.03-07 yen against $1.1487-1497 and 129.77-87 yen in New York and $1.1474-1475 and 130.00-04 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday afternoon.

The dollar met selling in New York on Tuesday on a fall in long-term U.S. Treasury yields after President Donald Trump warned that the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates too fast, dealers said.