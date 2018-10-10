Japan's core machinery orders up 6.8% in August

統計　2016070400585

Japan's core private-sector machinery orders rose 6.8 percent in August from the previous month, government data showed Wednesday.

The orders, which exclude those for ships and from utilities because of their volatility, totaled 981.5 billion yen ($8.7 billion).

