Japan's core machinery orders up 6.8% in August
Japan's core private-sector machinery orders rose 6.8 percent in August from the previous month, government data showed Wednesday.
The orders, which exclude those for ships and from utilities because of their volatility, totaled 981.5 billion yen ($8.7 billion).
©Kyodo News
To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.