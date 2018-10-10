Tokyo stocks open higher on buying after falls

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday as investors sought bargains after the Nikkei index dropped for four straight trading days.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 116.57 points, or 0.50 percent, from Tuesday to 23,585.96. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 12.87 points, or 0.73 percent, at 1,773.99.

Gainers were led by mining, oil and coal product, and farm and fishery issues.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange said it opened the market normally Wednesday after suffering a trading system glitch the previous day.