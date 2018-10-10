Tokyo named world's best city for 3rd yr in row in U.S. magazine poll

New Year's day in Tokyo

Tokyo has been chosen as the world's best big city outside the United States for the third year in a row, the U.S. travel magazine Conde Nast Traveler said Tuesday.

Readers cast more than 420,000 votes for their favorite cities in the 2018 poll, the magazine said, with Japan's ancient capital Kyoto climbing the ranking to 2nd from 3rd the previous year.

"Topping our list of world cities yet again, Tokyo continues to thrill with its contradictions: ultramodern, neon-lit skyscrapers and tranquil temples, unmatchable street style and centuries-old etiquette," it said.

Turning to Kyoto, the magazine said the western Japan city is "still one of the most well-preserved cities in Japan" but pointed to new attractions.

"Now the city's leafy, machiya-lined streets are draws for their specialty crafts shops and chic concept stores," it said, referring to traditional Kyoto townhouses.

Osaka, western Japan, ranked 12th. The magazine said Osaka is "one of the best food cities in all of Japan -- must-eat regional specialities include takoyaki (battered, fried octopus balls) and okonomiyaki (grilled savory pancakes with a variety of additions)."

Melbourne, Australia was third, followed by Vienna and Germany's Hamburg. Other Asian cities that also made the list were Singapore at 7th and Seoul in 16th.