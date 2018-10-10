G-20 finance chiefs to meet as global risks spike on U.S. tariffs

G-20 finance chiefs

Finance leaders from the Group of 20 major economies will gather in Bali, Indonesia, this week to discuss risks to global economic growth including escalating trade disputes between the United States and China.

Concerns over such risks have led the International Monetary Fund to downgrade its forecasts for global growth in both 2018 and 2019 to 3.7 percent compared with the 3.9 percent expected in July.

"Downside risks to global growth have risen in the past six months and the potential for upside surprises has receded," the Washington-based organization said earlier in the week.

The United States and China, the world's two largest economies, have taken turns invoking tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in goods imports from each other.

U.S. President Donald Trump has already raised tariffs on roughly half of the products his country buys from China to address what he calls "unfair" trade practices and is threatening to do the same for the remainder.

Trump's hardline approach to resolving large U.S. trade deficits has also rattled countries like Japan, which would be hurt by possible steep tariffs on automobiles.

In focus at the two-day G-20 conference through Friday is whether the finance ministers and central bank governors in attendance can agree on a path toward reconciliation.

"The stakes are high because import restrictions prevent trade from playing its essential role in boosting productivity, spreading new technologies, and reducing poverty," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a recent speech.

"That is why we need to work together to de-escalate and resolve the current trade disputes."

The G-20 consists of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Japan will be represented by Finance Minister Taro Aso and Haruhiko Kuroda, governor of the Bank of Japan.

The discussions, which will be held in the Nusa Dua resort to coincide with the IMF and World Bank's annual meetings, are also expected to turn to the U.S. Federal Reserve's gradual raising of interest rates and the effect on emerging economies.

The rate hikes by the U.S. central bank have triggered capital outflows from major developing countries such as Turkey and Argentina, causing their currencies to fall sharply against the dollar, which in turn bloats their debts denominated in the U.S. currency and destabilizes their economies.

The G-20 finance chiefs will need to work on measures to prevent the emerging market crisis from turning into a slowdown in broader parts of the world economy.