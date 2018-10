Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday morning as rekindled concern over U.S.-China trade tensions undermined investors' risk appetite.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 61.65 points, or 0.26 percent, from Tuesday to 23,407.74. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 4.85 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,756.27.

Decliners were led by chemical, pulp and paper, and iron and steel issues.