Main events scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 11

Main events scheduled in Japan for Thursday, Oct. 11:
-- The new Tsukiji fish market to open in Toyosu waterfront district.
-- Official campaigning to start for Fukushima gubernatorial election.
-- Bank of Japan to release corporate goods price index for September at 8:50 a.m.
