Main events scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 11

Main events scheduled in Japan for Thursday, Oct. 11:

-- The new Tsukiji fish market to open in Toyosu waterfront district.

-- Official campaigning to start for Fukushima gubernatorial election.

-- Bank of Japan to release corporate goods price index for September at 8:50 a.m.

