Mizuho Securities to invest $30 million in Indian fund

Mizuho Securities head office

Mizuho Securities Co. will invest $30 million in a fund jointly set up with the Indian conglomerate Tata Group, seeking higher returns on unlisted, fast-growing local firms in the infrastructure, manufacturing and value-added service sectors.

The securities unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. said it may inject an additional $20 million in the new fund managed by Tata Capital Ltd., a finance arm of the Tata Group, and Mizuho's partner New Frontier Capital Management (Hong Kong) Co., targeting a total fund size of up to $350 million.

The fund is part of a decade-old private equity business cooperation between Mizuho Securities and Tata Capital and succeeded their first joint fund launched eight years ago, Mizuho Securities said.

It will focus its investment on infrastructure of logistics, information technology and finance as well as manufacturing of medical and other high-tech products, and value-added services such as financial technology or fintech, a Mizuho Securities official told NNA.

Japanese financial institutions are looking for good investment opportunities overseas where high economic growth is projected, because they cannot expect much from domestic loans and investments amid the shrining working population.

The Bank of Japan's prolonged large-scale monetary easing has left domestic government bond yields at around zero to slightly negative, squeezing lender profits and reducing returns for pension fund managers. (NNA/Kyodo)