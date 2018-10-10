Dollar stuck around 113 yen line on Trump's warning about Fed hikes

The U.S. dollar was stuck around the 113 yen line Wednesday morning in Tokyo, with its upside capped on U.S. President Donald Trump's warning about the pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

At noon, the dollar fetched 113.00-04 yen compared with 112.91-113.01 yen in New York and 113.30-32 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1507-1508 and 130.04-08 yen against $1.1487-1497 and 129.77-87 yen in New York and $1.1474-1475 and 130.00-04 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday afternoon.

The dollar continued to face upside resistance in the morning after Trump told reporters Tuesday, "I think we don't have to go as fast" as the current pace of rate hikes by the Fed, dealers said.

The president said he made the comments because he does not want to slow down the U.S. economy "even a little bit."

"Trump's warning prompted yen-buying," said a dealer at a foreign exchange brokerage.

Lower U.S. interest rates prompt yen-buying amid expectations of a narrowing of the interest-rate gap between the United States and Japan.