System glitch at Tokyo Stock Exchange resolved

TSE

The operator of the Tokyo Stock Exchange said Wednesday a trading system glitch that hit the bourse the previous day has now been resolved.

Japan Exchange Group Inc. said trading returned to normal after the problem was fixed. The system error occurred after the bourse received more than 1,000 times the usual amount of data from a brokerage and affected nearly 40 securities houses on Tuesday.

In the technical failure detected around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, one of four channels connecting the bourse and 90 securities firms was disconnected after the massive amount of data was sent by Merrill Lynch Japan Securities Co., according to a source familiar with the matter.

The bourse operator said that all four lines are now functioning without a problem.

Major brokerages including Nomura Securities Co. and Daiwa Securities Co. were forced to temporarily stop accepting customer orders in the wake of the glitch.