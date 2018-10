Tokyo stocks rose slightly Wednesday as investors bought some issues on dips after the Nikkei index dropped for four straight trading days.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 36.65 points, or 0.16 percent, from Tuesday at 23,506.04. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 2.74 points, or 0.16 percent, higher at 1,763.86.

Gainers were led by mining, farm and fishery, and consumer credit issues.