Japanese evening newspaper headlines

The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Wednesday evening editions:

-- Trump says 2nd U.S.-N. Korea summit to be held after midterm elections (Asahi)

-- Nursing care services featuring casino games stir controversy (Mainichi)

-- Ritual to mark Prince Fumihito's promotion to "koshi," title given to first in line to throne, to be held in April 2020 (Yomiuri)

-- Developing countries may see $100 bil. outflow as U.S. raises interest rates: IMF (Nikkei)