Typhoon-hit Kansai airport facilities to be fully restored Thurs.

Kansai airport fully resumes operations

Kansai International Airport facilities are expected to be fully restored Thursday more than a month after a strong typhoon inundated and crippled western Japan's major international gateway, according to the transport ministry.

Typhoon Jebi flooded the airport on Sept. 4, and while flight operations resumed on Sept. 21, work had continued to repair the luggage loading system for international flights.

The ministry said temporary measures to accept additional flights at nearby Itami and Kobe airports to compensate for Kansai airport will also end Thursday.

The powerful typhoon flooded Kansai airport's No. 1 terminal building, one of its two runways and a power-supply facility, resulting in a widespread blackout at the airport.

About 8,000 people were temporarily stranded at the airport on a manmade island in Osaka Bay after strong winds caused a tanker to crash into the sole bridge connecting the airport with the main island of Honshu.