The yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond ended lower Wednesday on buying initially triggered by solid U.S. Treasury market overnight.

The yield on the No. 352, 0.1 percent issue, the main yardstick of long-term interest rates, ended interdealer trading at 0.150 percent, down 0.005 percentage point from Tuesday's close.

The price of the December futures contract for 10-year bonds rose 0.04 point to 150.05 on the Osaka Exchange.