Dollar top-heavy around 113 yen line as U.S.-China rift continues

The U.S. dollar moved little around the 113 yen line Wednesday in Tokyo as traders waited to see developments in the U.S.-China rift, amid reports that Washington is concerned about the devaluation of the Chinese currency.

At 5 p.m., the dollar fetched 113.07-08 yen compared with 112.91-113.01 yen in New York and 113.30-32 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday. It moved between 112.93 yen and 113.11 yen during the day, changing hands most frequently at 113.04 yen.

The euro was quoted at $1.1493-1494 and 129.95-99 yen against $1.1487-1497 and 129.77-87 yen in New York and $1.1474-1475 and 130.00-04 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday afternoon.

The dollar drew modest buying on demand from Japanese importers for settlement purposes, dealers said.

However, market players refrained from chasing higher ground as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned China not to engage in competitive devaluation of its currency in an interview with the Financial Times. He noted the yuan had "significantly" fallen during the year.

"There are concerns that on top of the ongoing trade war, the rift between the two countries will develop into a currency war," said Yuzo Sakai, manager of foreign exchange business promotion at Tokyo Forex & Ueda Harlow.

"Japan has to maintain good relations with both countries, so such conflicts are not very positive," Sakai added.

While Chinese stocks, which ended almost flat Wednesday, limited the dollar's rise, the dollar-yen pair is likely to continue to be influenced by movements in the Chinese market for a while, dealers said.

"Chinese shares that had dropped sharply earlier this week are yet to fully recover, weighing on the dollar," he added.

After rising against the dollar and the yen earlier in Tokyo trading with expectations of a Brexit deal between Britain and the European Union, the euro later fell to its overnight levels on a rise in Italy's bond yields amid concern over the country's fiscal health.