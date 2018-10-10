Over A Dozen Misconduct Complaints Against Kavanaugh Reach Chief Justice Roberts

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts

Over a dozen complaints of judicial misconduct filed against recent Supreme Court appointee Brett Kavanaugh have made their way to Chief Justice John Roberts‘ desk in recent weeks, yet there has been no indication that the Chief Justice plans on acting on them.

The complaints, which were originally filed in the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals over the course of the last month, were only a few among the many that had been lodged against Kavanaugh.

Karen LeCraft Henderson, the judge responsible for sending the complaints up the ladder, claims that she had dismissed the more frivolous objections against Kavanaugh before taking action to pass the rest onto Roberts.

The remaining complaints are centered around Kavanaugh’s behavior during his hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Henderson claims that these complaints were substantive enough to warrant review by the only higher court in the country.

SLIDESHOW: DONALD TRUMP’S 30 CRAZIEST TWEETS

“The complaints do not pertain to any conduct in which Judge Kavanaugh engaged as a judge. The complaints seek investigations only of the public statements he has made as a nominee to the Supreme Court of the United States,” Henderson said in a statement on Saturday.

The specifics of the complaints remain unknown, but people familiar with the matter say that they accuse Kavanaugh of misleading the public, and criticize his attitude and lack of political impartiality during his confirmation hearings.

As of yet, Chief Justice Roberts has not made any moves to resolve or review the complaints.

As a Supreme Court Justice, Kavanaugh is not subject to the same public scrutiny for misconduct claims as other government officials.

This means that the complaints made against him are effectively confidential and can be dismissed without releasing the details of the complaints to the public. This fact holds true so long as the complaints are not referred to another lower court.

Kavanaugh was appointed to the Supreme Court Saturday in a vote of 50-48. His confirmation comes after several women accused him sexual assault and sexual misconduct during his high school and college years.