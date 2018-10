Taylor Swift encouraged fans to vote in the upcoming midterm elections as she took home the artist of the year award at the American Music Awards on Tuesday in Los Angeles. “This award and every single award given out tonight were voted on by the people, and you know what else is voted on by […]

AMAs 2018: Taylor Swift Wins Artist Of The Year Award, Encourages Everyone To Vote In Midterm Elections [Winners List]

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.