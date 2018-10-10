H.K. leader vows to ease housing shortage, firmly oppose independence

Carrie Lam

Easing Hong Kong's housing shortage with manmade islands, banning e-cigarettes and tackling independence advocacy were some of the goals of the political blueprint unveiled by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam Wednesday.

In her second policy address since taking office last year, the chief executive revealed an ambitious plan to build a total 1,700 hectares of artificial islands near the outlying island of Lantau in southwestern Hong Kong to tackle the housing shortage.

"The vision aims to instill hope among Hong Kong people for economic progress, improve people's livelihood and meet their housing and career aspirations," Lam told the legislature.

Her government's aim is to provide as many as 400,000 units, of which 70 percent would be public housing, while accommodating 1.1 million people.

Property prices have more than tripled in the last decade, thanks to an extended period of low interest rate from the U.S.-led quantitative easing and wealthy mainland Chinese investors' growing interest in Hong Kong's real estate market.

To address the short-term housing shortage problem, Lam called for expediting studies on turning brownfield sites -- lots in suburban areas that were previously used for industrial or commercial purpose -- into housing development and revitalizing industrial buildings for residential use.

On public health matters, Lam proposed a ban on the import, manufacture, sale, distribution and advertisement of electronic cigarettes and other new smoking products.

The government was criticized when it stopped short of banning the use of e-cigarettes, known as vaping, and other new smoking alternatives when it unveiled a proposal in June to regulate e-cigarettes similarly as other tobacco products.

Turning to politics, Lam said she has no timetable to enact a controversial national security law, but the existing laws will be enforced to safeguard China's interests.

"The government and I will not tolerate any acts that advocate Hong Kong's independence and threaten the country's sovereignty, security and development interests. We will fearlessly take actions against such acts according to the law in order to safeguard the interests of the country and Hong Kong," she said.

A government plan to enact the national security law in 2003 was suspended after 500,000 people took to the streets in protest for fear of tightened controls over rights and freedoms.

In the absence of an anti-secession law, the government last month invoked the Societies Ordinance, originally intended to target triad gang activities, to ban the independence-seeking Hong Kong National Party.

Lam stressed that a favorable social environment is needed for the anti-secession legislative work to proceed and to "nip the (independence advocacy) problem in the bud."

To that end, she said, the government will promote better understanding of China's Constitution, of the Basic Law that serves as Kong Kong's mini-constitution, and of national security, and foster an awareness of "One Country" in the community.

"The rule of law is the most important core value of Hong Kong. It is in everyone's interest that the rule of law remains strong, respected and visible," Lam said.

The former British colony was promised semiautonomous status under a "one country, two systems" framework when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

The pro-democracy camp is concerned over what is seen as Beijing's growing reluctance to honor its promises with regard to respecting Hong Kong's rights and freedoms.