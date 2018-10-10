ALDS Game 4 Recap: Red Sox Defeat Yanks With A 4-3 Triumph To Take Series 3-1

Rick Porcello, Mookie Betts Lead Red Sox to 5-2 Win vs Orioles

The Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 4-3, in Game 4 of the American League Division Series to win the series 3-1.

Red Sox send Yankees packing with a 3-1 triumph in the ALDS

The Boston Red Sox came into Tuesday’s ALDS showdown with a 2-1 lead over the New York Yankees and were looking to wrap the series up last night in the Bronx after crushing the Yankees 16-1 in Game 3 (the worst in Yankees playoff history).

Pitcher Rick Porcello started for the Red Sox looking for his first career postseason win against CC Sabathia on the hill for the Yankees.

Boston scored three runs in the third inning. The Yankees switched Sabathia for Aaron Boone in the fourth then Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez came in and hit a home run over Aaron Judge, thus putting the Sox up 4-0.

The Yankees got a run in the fifth and scored twice in the ninth inning.

With runners on first and second with two outs, the Yankees began to rally back in the ninth. Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres hit a slow roller but Red Sox third baseman Eduardo Nunez charged and threw it across the diamond to first baseman Steve Pearce.

Pearce stretched for an outstanding catch, beating Torres to the base by a split-hair of a second.

The Yankees immediately challenged the “out” call as a sellout crowd of 49,641 stood in suspended celebration, fixated on the center-field video board.

After a 63-second review, umpire Mike Winters took off his headset, raised his right fist and made the “out” call official.

The Red Sox beat the Yankees 4-3, setting up a postseason rematch with the defending World Series champion Houston Astros.

To make things worse, after the game the Red Sox made sure to kick off their celebration by blaring “New York, New York” in the visitor’s clubhouse at Yankee Stadium.

The (108-54) Red Sox are now headed to the American League Championship Series for the first time since 2013, where they’ll host the (103-59) Astros at Fenway Park.

First pitch for Game 1 of the ALCS will start at 8:09 p.m. EST and will air on TBS.