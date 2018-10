Flying squirrels are impossible, at least on Frontier Airlines. The Orlando Police Department was forced to remove a woman from a flight after she tried bringing a squirrel on board, claiming it was an emotional support animal. When the woman arrived for Flight 1612, she revealed that the support animal she had previously cleared was actually […]

Frontier Airlines Removes Woman For Trying To Fly With Squirrel As Emotional Support Animal [VIDEO]

