New car sales of Japan's big automakers down in Sept. amid trade war

New car sales of Japan's major automakers in China dropped from a year earlier in September, industry data showed Wednesday, with the Chinese economy slowing down in the wake of an escalating trade war with the United States.

Sales for Nissan Motor Co., Japan's second-largest carmaker by volume, fell 0.8 percent from the previous year to 141,195 units, marking the first decline in 20 months, while those for Honda Motor Co. slid 6.0 percent to 132,755 units.

"The automobile market has been shrinking overall" in China, an official of Honda said.

Recent data have shown that China's economy has been weakening as the country's reciprocal tariffs against the United States have driven up prices of U.S. imports at home, dragging down consumer spending, a major source of economic growth.

Mazda Motor Corp. saw a plunge of 25.4 percent in new car sales to 21,910 in China. But Toyota Motor Corp., Japan's biggest automaker, sold more than 140,000 units, up 17.7 percent.

New car sales in China fell for the second straight month in July and August.