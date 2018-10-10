Saudi and Tunisia air forces hold joint exercises

Saudi officers walk past F-15 fighter jets, bombs and missiles at the King Salman airbase in Riyadh on January 25, 2017

Tunis (AFP) - Tunisia's air force is holding its first joint exercises with Saudi forces as part of a bilateral training programme, the Tunisian government said Wednesday.

Training "to increase the combat readiness of pilots and exchange experiences in the fields of logistics and technical support" began Monday at a military base in Bizerte in northern Tunisia, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The exercises will run until Friday and are limited to "exchanges of experiences, training and logistics", it said.

Tunisia joined a military alliance launched by Saudi Arabia in late 2015, but it is not active in the Riyadh-led coalition fighting in Yemen since March the same year.