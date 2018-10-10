Lithuania seeks tie-ups with Japanese firms on reactor closure project

Lithuanian Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas

Lithuania is looking to cooperate with Japanese power plant builders in scrapping reactors, as the Baltic country seeks to exit from nuclear power generation.

Lithuanian Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas discussed with Hitachi Ltd. and Toshiba Corp. their possible participation in a project to decommission a nuclear power plant in eastern Lithuania, the minister said in a recent meeting with Japanese media organizations.

Vaiciunas said he met with top officials of the two Japanese companies during his visit to Tokyo last month, ahead of Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis's visit this week.

The Ignalina nuclear power plant commenced operation in 1983, using the same type of reactor as the unit that caused the Chernobyl disaster in 1986. Decommissioning work for it started after all operations were halted in 2009, as Lithuania is shifting from nuclear to renewable electricity generation under its new energy strategy.

More than 30 companies, mainly from European Union member states, are involved in the plant's shutdown work, according to the minister.

"There are a lot of windows of opportunity also for the cooperation with Japanese companies," Vaiciunas said.

The 36-year-old minister, who has served as a board member of several local energy-related companies, said demand for the closure of reactors could create "a huge market potential in the European Union" and the skills and know-how gained from the joint decommissioning project in Lithuania could be "applicable" to similar plans in other countries.

In Europe, Germany and Italy have decided to phase out nuclear power, while Lithuania approved its revised energy strategy in June aiming for renewable energy to account for 45 percent of total electricity generation in 2030 and 80 percent in 2050.

In Japan, the government and private companies are working together to decommission the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant after the plant was crippled by meltdowns in March 2011.

Both Hitachi and Toshiba are taking part in the decades-long cleanup work, developing various types of remote-controlled robots to search for and remove melted nuclear fuel inside the damaged reactors.

A spokeswoman at Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp., Toshiba's energy business unit, said its head met with the Lithuanian energy minister. A Hitachi spokesman said a senior executive talked with the minister about "energy in general, including nuclear power." Both companies declined to elaborate further.

Japan is promoting the construction of nuclear power facilities overseas as it is pushing ahead with infrastructure exports as a pillar of its growth strategy.

But rising construction costs on the back of tougher safety rules and a policy shift to renewable energy could dim the outlook for the nuclear power market.

Hitachi won an order to build a new nuclear power station in Lithuania, but the project has been suspended since a referendum in 2012 showing about 62 percent of voters opposed it. The company is in talks with the British government on building new nuclear reactors in Wales.

Energy policy experts say nuclear power plant builders should look at decommissioning as a promising market amid declining demand for reactors in the long term.

Japanese companies could lead the market by developing advanced technologies through the cleanup of the Fukushima plant, they say.

Hitachi's domestic rival Toshiba pulled out of the business of building nuclear power plants overseas after incurring huge losses in the United States.