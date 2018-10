Teresa Giudice‘s husband, Joe Giudice, has been ordered to be deported to his native Italy. “Based upon the law, I find you deportable and ineligible for any kind of relief,” Judge John Ellington said during a hearing at Pennsylvania’s York Immigration Court on Wednesday. “Mr. Giudice, no matter how this turns out, I wish you the best. […]

