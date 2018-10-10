Far-right Bolsonaro stumbles in race for Brazil presidency

Brazil's right-wing presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, pictured during first round voting for the presidential election on October 7, 2018, has sent a chill through investors

Rio de Janeiro (AFP) - The far-right frontrunner to be Brazil's next president, Jair Bolsonaro, stumbled Wednesday by spooking previously supportive investors, while a spate of violent incidents pointed to deep polarization caused by the election race.

The Brazilian stock market fell, pulled lower by steep plunges in state-run energy companies, after Bolsonaro made clear his promises for privatizations and pension reform were a lot less ambitious than many expected.

Protests calling Bolsonaro, a 63-year-old former paratrooper, a "fascist" were planned for Sao Paulo on Wednesday and Thursday.

Sensing an opportunity to make up ground, trailing leftist candidate Fernando Haddad pressed for televised debates against Bolsonaro ahead of an October 28 run-off to decide the presidency.

It was unclear, however, what impact the developments would have on Bolsonaro's substantial lead going into that election.

The populist ultra-conservative won 46 percent of the vote in a first round held last Sunday, despite detractors highlighting his contentious past comments demeaning women and gays, and speaking in favor of torture and Brazil's 1964-1985 military dictatorship.

Haddad, representing the Workers Party despised by Bolsonaro supporters for its 2003-2016 years in power when Brazil went through a boom then devastating bust, scored 29 percent.

A voter survey to be released by the Datafolha firm late Wednesday was expected to confirm Bolsonaro's advantage over Haddad.

'China is buying Brazil'

Bolsonaro sent a chill through investors who last week had sent Brazilian markets soaring on his vow to implement free-market reforms to Latin America's biggest economy, long run on a protectionist, statist model.

In an interview Tuesday with Band TV, he said his privatization pledge would not extend to the core business of oil company Petrobras or electricity generation activities. He pointed to China -- which has become Brazil's top foreign investor and trade partner -- as a threat.

"China isn't buying in Brazil -- China is buying Brazil," Bolsonaro said.

He also said that if he got in power he would only "slowly" tackle Brazil's unsustainable pension system.

Shares in state-run electricity company Eletrobras plummeted nearly 14 percent and Petrobras slumped nearly four percent by the middle of trading. The overall Ivobespa stock market index was down more than two percent, and the Brazilian real fell against the dollar.

Worries that deep divisions in Brazil's notoriously unequal society were worsening as voters split over the two candidates -- both of whom face big blocs of "never him" rejection -- hardened with several cases of election-related violence, particularly against Haddad supporters.

A memorial service was held Wednesday for a 63-year-old man stabbed two days earlier in a bar in the northeastern city of Salvador. He was reportedly killed by a 36-year-old man after claiming "the people would prefer the Workers Party" to Bolsonaro.

Elsewhere, Workers Party supporters were said by Brazilian media to have been assaulted and threatened by Bolsonaro backers.

The far-right candidate dismissed the incidents as isolated and sensationalized to "manipulate public opinion."

"I ask people to stop. But I don't control them," he said.

He emphasized the fact that he was stabbed by a lone assailant while campaigning a month ago.

Warnings, and endorsement

That attack forced him to convalesce at hospital then at home, where he intensified his deft use of social media to attract more voters.

His doctors said he was still not sufficiently recovered to take part in the first debate with Haddad scheduled for Thursday.

Haddad responded that he was willing to debate Bolsonaro anywhere. "I will go to the infirmary if he wants," he said.

International media have focused on Bolsonaro's pledges to upend Brazil's society, politics and economy.

Britain's Guardian newspaper and the Economist both warned that Bolsonaro represented a dire threat to democracy in his country.

Americas Quarterly predicted bloodshed if Bolsonaro became president. "Brazilian society is in the mood to pound some heads," wrote longtime Brazil watcher Brian Winter.

But the Wall Street Journal -- controlled by Australian-born American magnate Rupert Murdoch, whose media empire strongly backs US President Donald Trump -- dismissed the "anxiety attack" over Bolsonaro, "who promises to make Brazil great for the first time."

The newspaper's editorial board said it viewed Haddad as wanting to implement a Venezuela-style model. "It's hardly surprising that Brazilians are responding to a candidate who promises something better," it said.