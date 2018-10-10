Tennis: Nishikori advances to third round of Shanghai Masters

Shanghai Masters

Japan's Kei Nishikori advanced to the third round of the Shanghai Masters on Wednesday following a 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 victory over China's Wu Yibing.

World No. 12 Nishikori fought back from a set down against the No. 415-ranked local favorite at Qi Zhong Tennis Center. The eighth-seeded Nishikori won a love set in the second and cruised past the error-prone wild-card entry in the third set to wrap up the match in 1 hour, 40 minutes.

Nishikori, who received a first-round bye, will face American Sam Querrey, ranked 57th in the world, in the third round.

"I felt pressured after I dropped the first set, but I just kept playing my tennis because I thought he would start playing a little rough," Nishikori said.

"I concentrated on playing good offense from the second set," Nishikori said. "I knew I was playing good tennis and I thought I had a good chance if I made a couple of changes in my form."

In the first career match between the two, the 28-year-old Nishikori and the 18-year-old Wu split the first four games in the final set. Nishikori then won the fifth game at love, and after losing the first two points of the sixth game, went on to break Wu's serve.

The games then went with serve until Nishikori took the match by winning the ninth game.

Nishikori struggled against Wu's speed and forehand winners in the opening set. Nishikori was the first to break serve, although Wu broke back immediately when Nishikori made several unforced errors.

After the two players held onto their serves for 3-3, Wu won the set by claiming the next three games. Nishikori came back in the second set, where he fired nine winners against Wu's two.