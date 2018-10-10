Donald Trump Thinks Ivanka Trump Would Be “Incredible” U.N. Ambassador, First Daughter Not Interested

CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 21: Ivanka Trump delivers a speech during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald...

On Tuesday, the United States ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced her resignation, confirming her intention to leave “at the end of the year.” President Donald Trump commented that he believes his daughter Ivanka would make for an “excellent” replacement.

TRUMP CLAIMS IVANKA WOULD BE “INCREDIBLE” U.N. AMBASSADOR

Speaking alongside Haley yesterday at the White House regarding her replacement, Trump claimed, “We have a number of people who would very much like to do it.” In praise of Haley’s performance, Trump added, “It’s a great position… she’s helped make it a much better position.”

Trump plans to name Haley’s successor within “two to three weeks,” noting how he “can say many people want to do it and they want to do it.” Dina Powell, one of Ivanka’s confidants, is one name floating around as a possibility, and Trump himself believes his daughter would perform an “incredible” job.

Trump asked reporters, “I’ve heard a lot of names. I’ve heard Ivanka. How good would Ivanka be?” Continuing, Trump explained, “I think Ivanka would be incredible, but it doesn’t mean I’d pick her. Because I’d be accused of nepotism even though I’m not sure there’s anybody more competent in the world.”

Ivanka took to Twitter later in the day to discuss her potential promotion. She affirmed that she does not want the position, conclusively saying Haley’s “replacement will not be me.”