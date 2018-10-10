NBA Trade Rumors: Wolves Reject Miami’s Offer Of Josh Richardson, First Pick For Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler, Timberwolves beat Heat in OT

The Minnesota Timberwolves‘ declined the Miami Heat’s trade offer of Josh Richardson and a protected first-round pick for Jimmy Butler.

The Timberwolves declined to accept a trade offer from the Heat for Butler that was centered on shooting guard Richardson and a protected first round pick.

Richardson, 25, signed a four-year, $42 million contract extension with the Heat in 2017. He averaged a mere 12.9 points per game in the 2017-2018 season but forced opponents to shoot 3.3 percent worse from the field than their normal averages on the defensive side of the ball.

He could slide into Butler’s role as a two-way player on the wing and complement Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins.

It’s been nearly three weeks since Butler, 29, requested to be traded from the Wolves.

In the final year of his current contract and scheduled to become a free agent next summer, Butler is looking for a team that will sign him to a five-year, $190 million maximum extension.

Trade talks stalled over the weekend, and Minnesota started conversations with the Houston Rockets. As no move has been made with the Rockets yet, the Heat continue to pursue the 29-year-old star.

Numerous teams have complained in recent days that head coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau and general manager Scott Layden are acting like they really don’t want to make a deal.

Thibodeau has said Butler’s situation is “fluid” and that he will make a deal when a good deal materializes.

Butler remains away from the team officially as he rehabilitates his surgically-repaired right hand.

It’s obvious the Timberwolves see Butler as an important part of their push for the playoffs, but considering the fact that Butler has already demanded a trade and there have been trade discussions, Minnesota’s indecisiveness could result in an awkward start to the 2018-19 season.