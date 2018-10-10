Ceremony held for Ikinari Steak chain operator's Nasdaq debut

Japanese steak restaurant chain's Nasdaq debut

A ceremony was held on Wednesday to commemorate Japanese restaurant chain operator Pepper Food Service Co.'s debut on the Nasdaq stock market.

A large screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square showed Kunio Ichinose, president of Pepper Food which operates the Ikinari Steak steakhouse chain, ringing the ceremonial bell.

Pepper Food's American depositary receipts were listed on Nasdaq in late September, marking the first listing of a Japanese restaurant chain on the market.

The company launched its first overseas Ikinari Steak outlet in New York in February 2017. It currently operates nine outlets in the city.