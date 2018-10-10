U.S. stocks tumble on concerns over surging long-term rates

New York stocks plunge

U.S. stocks took a drubbing Wednesday as concerns about a continuing surge in long-term interest rates hung over Wall Street.

The 30-issue Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 831.83 points, or 3.15 percent, to end at 25,598.74, marking the biggest point drop since Feb. 8, when the index was down more than 1,000 points. It was also the third biggest loss in U.S. history.

Shares came under selling as concerns mounted about possible detrimental effects on corporate earnings from the soaring long-term rates, brokers said.

An ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China also continued to put a damper on investor sentiment, they said.

The broader S&P 500 shed 94.66 points, or 3.29 percent, to finish at 2,785.68, while the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite Index closed down 315.97 points, or 4.08 percent, at 7,422.05.