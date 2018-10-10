Japanese morning newspaper headlines

The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Thursday morning editions:

-- Grounds for large discount in state land sale become shaky as alleged 3.8-meter-deep garbage dump underneath the lot seen as suspicious (Asahi)

-- 44% of educational boards in tsunami-hit municipalities and those under threat take or consider countermeasures: survey (Mainichi)

-- Gov't eyes revamping laws to allow skilled foreign workers to stay permanently (Yomiuri)

-- Utility firms, manufacturers step up efforts to promote technology to connect household batteries and electric vehicles as one big battery (Nikkei)