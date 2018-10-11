Dollar trades in lower 112 yen zone in early Tokyo deals

The U.S. dollar traded in the lower 112 yen range early Thursday in Tokyo, down from its overnight levels in New York.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 112.11-12 yen compared with 112.22-32 yen in New York and 113.07-08 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1532-1533 and 129.29-33 yen against $1.1513-1523 and 129.25-35 yen in New York and $1.1493-1494 and 129.95-99 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday afternoon.

The dollar drew selling in New York on Wednesday as traders grew risk-averse on a tumble in U.S. shares, prompting them to seek the perceived safety of the yen, dealers said.

