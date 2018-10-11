Nikkei plunges over 3% at outset on overnight dive in U.S. shares

Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower Thursday, with the Nikkei index diving over 3 percent, tracking an overnight plunge in New York shares amid worries about rising long-term U.S. Treasury yields.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 765.04 points, or 3.25 percent, from Wednesday to 22,741.00. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 56.67 points, or 3.21 percent, to 1,707.19.

Decliners were led by oil and coal product, mining and machinery issues.

"It is difficult to say where the bottom line is for Tokyo shares. We may see volatile trading today, but buying on dips is likely to somewhat support the market," said Makoto Sengoku, market analyst at the Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.