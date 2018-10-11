FamilyMart Uny to make discount operator Don Quijote its affiliate

Don Quijote discount store in Tokyo

Major Japanese retailer FamilyMart Uny Holdings Co. said Thursday it will make discount store operator Don Quijote Holdings Co. its aff in a deeper capital tie-up amid intensifying competition in the retail market.

FamilyMart Uny will acquire a stake of up to 20.17 percent in Don Quijote through a takeover bid while also selling its entire stake in struggling supermarket unit Uny Co. to the discount operator, which currently owns 40 percent of shares under a capital alliance formed last year.

FamilyMart Uny hopes to further capitalize on the know-how of Don Quijote whose shops are popular with young people and foreign tourists, in the face of fierce competition with the rise of online retailers and rivals such as Fast Retailing Co., the operator of the Uniqlo casual clothing chain.

FamilyMart and Don Quijote have launched six joint outlets with Don Quijote-style product displays in front of cash registers and in storefronts, and these have proven to be successful, according to FamilyMart Uny.

By selling its supermarket unit to Don Quijote, FamilyMart will focus on the management of its convenience store operations, which trail industry leader Seven-Eleven Japan Co., and also engage in financial businesses.