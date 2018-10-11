Nikkei plunges nearly 4% in morning on global sell-off

Tokyo stocks plunge

The Nikkei stock index plunged nearly 4 percent Thursday morning following an overnight dive in European and U.S. shares, triggered by worries about rising long-term U.S. Treasury yields.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 914.94 points, or 3.89 percent, from Wednesday to 22,591.10. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 62.05 points, or 3.52 percent, at 1,701.81.

Every industry category in the main section lost ground, led by mining, oil and coal product, and electric appliance issues.